Courier Capital LLC Has $11.68 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 9,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $209.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

