IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,323,000 after buying an additional 117,461 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 225,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $248.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.