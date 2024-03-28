iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,602,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.68 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.99.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

