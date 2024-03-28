IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 733,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 98,852 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,421,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.