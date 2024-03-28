Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 523.1% in March

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 523.1% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Entera Bio Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ENTX opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

