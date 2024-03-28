Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Increases By 188.0%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a growth of 188.0% from the February 29th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,916,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAYRY. UBS Group lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BAYRY opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

