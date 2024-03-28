Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Rises By 194.7%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 194.7% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Performance

EGIEY opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Engie Brasil Energia has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.00.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $547.31 million for the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

