CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CareCloud Stock Up 0.9 %

CCLDP opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. CareCloud has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $28.00.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.