Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of TENB opened at $45.99 on Friday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $569,846.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,382 shares of company stock worth $15,021,615. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

