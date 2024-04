Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a 1-year low of C$25.52 and a 1-year high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$108.85 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

