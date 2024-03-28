VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $342.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSB. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 500.8% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

