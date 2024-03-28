IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $23,844,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 331,034 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,829,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 168.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,053 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

