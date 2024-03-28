Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Senior Officer Purchases C$13,218.65 in Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cory Reid purchased 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,218.65.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:CTS opened at C$5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.96. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.47.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

See Also

