Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $151.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $146.02 on Thursday. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,687,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,446,000 after buying an additional 137,935 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 259,703 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,149,000 after buying an additional 1,197,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,294,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,503,000 after buying an additional 4,424,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after buying an additional 715,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

