Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

GEI stock opened at C$22.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.45 and a 1-year high of C$23.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.94.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.33 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.5876712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Also, Director Khalid Muslih acquired 7,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

