Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $36.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

