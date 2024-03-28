Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $36.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTO
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.