Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average is $102.43. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $62.86 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 228.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 376,106 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

