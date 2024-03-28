Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Acquires $9,656,850.72 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $98,203,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,978,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,834,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,850,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,124 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile



The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

