Financial Review: Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) versus Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Victory Square Technologies has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Square Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Copco 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Victory Square Technologies and Atlas Copco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Square Technologies and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Square Technologies -171.44% -155.25% -79.92% Atlas Copco 16.24% 31.52% 15.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victory Square Technologies and Atlas Copco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Square Technologies $4.56 million 1.95 -$18.61 million ($0.13) -0.70 Atlas Copco $16.28 billion 5.13 $2.64 billion $0.55 31.20

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Square Technologies. Victory Square Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Victory Square Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education. The company formerly known as Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. and changed its name to Victory Square Technologies Inc. in June 2017. It prefers to take minority investment in the companies. Victory Square Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with an additional office in Lewes, Delaware.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, the company offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, it provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

