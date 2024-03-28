Matt Zmigrosky Sells 5,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $969,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,663.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $196.53 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $198.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.93 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.21.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

