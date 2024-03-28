Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $91.48 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

