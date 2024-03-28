Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,018.75 ($25.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,960 ($24.77) to GBX 2,000 ($25.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,880.50 ($23.76) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,614.50 ($20.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,222 ($28.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,806.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,928.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,905.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,507.46%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

