Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

RCUS opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,883 shares of company stock valued at $992,267. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 1,010,207 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,613,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17,148.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 768,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 764,293 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after buying an additional 749,972 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

