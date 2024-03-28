Vistra’s (VST) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

VST opened at $68.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vistra has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

