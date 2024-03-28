RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Raised to $16.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a negative rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RXO. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of RXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of RXO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.23.

RXO stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.88, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 919,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $19,350,908.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,675,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,769,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $15,584,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

