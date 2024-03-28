Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $48.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $50.13 on Friday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

