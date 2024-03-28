Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $48.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.
UL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Unilever Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE UL opened at $50.13 on Friday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
