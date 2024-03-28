PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PJT. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.69. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 67.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 423.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 61.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

