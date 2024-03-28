Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

