LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,652. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $395.40 and a 1 year high of $526.66. The firm has a market cap of $404.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $503.52 and its 200 day moving average is $468.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

