Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $443.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,522,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,823,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.85. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $304.77 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

