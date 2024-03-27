Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 1,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.52. 6,855,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,783,436. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $200.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

