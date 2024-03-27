Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.42. 1,710,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,141. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.83 and its 200-day moving average is $167.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $238.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

