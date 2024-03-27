iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,221,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

IWM traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.56. 17,507,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,116,699. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

