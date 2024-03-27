Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after acquiring an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.53. 471,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

