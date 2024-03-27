Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 17 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $10.29 on Wednesday, hitting $1,124.49. The company had a trading volume of 206,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,064.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $986.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $819.70 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

