Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys 5,591 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $227.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.11.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

