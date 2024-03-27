PFG Investments LLC Purchases 14,728 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

