Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Holdings Lowered by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thales were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Thales in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Price Performance

THLEF stock remained flat at $146.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138. Thales S.A. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average of $147.49.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.