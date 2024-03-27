Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.300–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.0 million-$285.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.0 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.380 EPS.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.97. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

