Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of APRE opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 13,788.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

