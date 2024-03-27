Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.