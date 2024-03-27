New Millennium Group LLC Invests $3.99 Million in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

