Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Target Price at $87.50

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.
NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 100.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 377.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. Cloudflare has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.07 and a beta of 1.14.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
