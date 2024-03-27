Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

