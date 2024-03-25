Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 80000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Cascadero Copper

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

