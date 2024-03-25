MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,176 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of MercadoLibre worth $140,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $21.92 on Monday, hitting $1,550.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,661.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,506.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

