Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.

