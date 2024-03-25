Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $259 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 486.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 745,929 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Amgen worth $258,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $4.65 on Monday, hitting $280.82. 2,931,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,788. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

