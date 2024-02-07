Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

ARTW stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.