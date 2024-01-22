Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.80.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
