Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.80.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

